INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department made an arrest in a deadly shooting at a Super 8 motel on the northeast side.

Cassidy Charleston, 25, was arrested and charged with murder and carrying a handgun without a license.

Police say Cody Campbell, 27, was killed in the shooting on March 15.

Anyone with additional information should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-362-8477 (TIPS).