Man arrested on murder charge in connection with deadly I-65 shooting in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting on I-65 near Lafayette Road this week.

Indiana State Police said detectives served a search warrant at a west side home Thursday morning and took 28-year-old Antonio King into custody on a preliminary murder charge around 8 p.m. that evening.

Antonio King

ISP said the search warrant was result of “investigative leads” and the examination of evidence in the case.

State police said 24-year-old Malik Phillips was shot in a vehicle on I-65 near Lafayette Road around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charge decision in the case.