Man arrested on murder charge in connection with shooting at east side motel

INDIANAPOLIS – Police made an arrest in a deadly weekend shooting at an east side motel.
Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers were called to the 6800 block of East 21st Street around 6 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of shots fired in the area.
They found 29-year-old Timothy Bixler suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition and later died from his wounds.
After investigating, IMPD homicide detectives arrested 22-year-old Richard Johnson on a preliminary murder charge in connection with Bixler’s death.
The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision in the case.
IMPD had sought the public’s help in the investigation, releasing surveillance footage showing two people with a four-door pickup truck.
Anyone with information about the case should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).