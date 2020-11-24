Man arrested on murder charge in connection with shooting at east side motel

INDIANAPOLIS – Police made an arrest in a deadly weekend shooting at an east side motel.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers were called to the 6800 block of East 21st Street around 6 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of shots fired in the area.

They found 29-year-old Timothy Bixler suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition and later died from his wounds.

Richard Johnson

After investigating, IMPD homicide detectives arrested 22-year-old Richard Johnson on a preliminary murder charge in connection with Bixler’s death.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision in the case.

IMPD had sought the public’s help in the investigation, releasing surveillance footage showing two people with a four-door pickup truck.

Anyone with information about the case should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).