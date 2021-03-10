Man charged with aggravated battery, neglect in death of 4-month-old baby in Hendricks County

DANVILLE, Ind. – A former Danville resident faces charges in connection with the death of a 4-month-old child.

Richard Osowski, 29, Trafalgar, is charged with aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent causing death.

The charges stem from an investigation by the Danville Metropolitan Police Department that started on Jan. 11, 2020, when a 4-month-old child arrived at the emergency room at Hendricks Regional Health.

The child had signs of a head injury and was transferred to IU Health Riley Hospital for Children. She died on Jan. 18.

The Marion County Medical Examiner’s Officer determined that the child’s injuries were the result of blunt force trauma and officially ruled the death a homicide on Sept. 10, 2020.

Officers arrested Osowski on Wednesday afternoon. He was booked into the Hendricks County Jail.

The department released a statement on the case:

“Our department is deeply saddened by the death of this defenseless four-month-old baby girl. Our dedicated staff have worked tirelessly since the moment this call came in to bring justice for this heinous crime. Our investigation included a large amount of executed search warrants, countless interviews, a large amount of medical evidence and an unwavering resolve by everyone within our department to make sure this girl’s horrible death was solved.”