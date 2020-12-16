Man dies after being tased, hitting head during chase with Greenfield officers; ISP investigates

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A man died Tuesday after he was tased by Greenfield police and hit his head during an investigation into a stolen vehicle, according to Indiana State Police.

The incident happened around 11:45 a.m. in the parking lot of a business in the 2000 block of Barrett Drive.

State police say a preliminary investigation shows that three officers with the Greenfield Police Department found a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a business. The officers investigated and located the suspect inside the business. The suspect fled and ran outside the business and into the parking lot.

During the chase, one officer used a taser on the suspect, who then fell to the ground and hit his head on the concrete, according to ISP.

After the suspect was taken into custody, officers immediately rendered first aid until paramedics arrived. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Greenfield Police Chief Jeff Rasche requested that ISP investigate the incident.

State police, along with the Hancock County Coroner’s Office, continue to investigate.