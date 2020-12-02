Man dies days after weekend shooting on Indy’s near north side

INDIANAPOLIS – A man died days after a weekend shooting on the near north side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called just before 9 a.m. to the 100 block of West 34th Street in response to a shooting on Nov. 28. They found a man suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

The man was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition. However, IMPD said the victim died from his wounds on Tuesday.

Homicide detectives are investigating the case. The man has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.TIPS (8477).