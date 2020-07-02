Man dies in early morning shooting on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS– One person died in a shooting Thursday morning on the city’s near east side.

Officers were called to the 900 block of N. Dearborn Street just after 3:30 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

On the scene, officers found a man suffering from injuries from at least one gunshot wound and transported him to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He later died as a result of his injuries.

Police did not release any other details of the incident, and ask anyone with more information to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Tips to crime stoppers may result in a cash reward if the information results in a felony arres.