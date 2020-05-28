Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Lawrence, police say

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Police in Lawrence are investigating a deadly shooting.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, responded around 4:30 a.m. to a call of shots fired in the 5400 block of Caldwer Way in an apartment complex near E. 56th Street and 465.

Officers and responding medics found a man shot inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lawrence police said the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

This is the second deadly shooting reported in Marion County Thursday. IMPD is investigating a separate shooting on the northwest side.