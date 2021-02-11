Man shot in parking lot of rap concert on west side; could be connected to carjacking

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were sent to the hospital after a shooting and carjacking on the west side.

Around midnight, police say an argument started at a bar in the 1200 block of S. Girls School Road during a rap concert early Thursday morning. The fight then spilled out into the parking lot, and a man was shot in the leg.

Shortly after the shooting, a carjacking was reported in the same area.

Police say it is not confirmed if the shooter and carjacker are the same person, but they had similar descriptions.

According to IMPD, the carjacking suspect rammed into a pole as he tried to leave the scene and received head injuries.

Both the suspect and shooting victim were taken to the hospital and were described as stable.