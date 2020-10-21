Man wanted for murder may be in Indianapolis area, Kentucky police say

INDIANAPOLIS– The Williamsburg Police Department in Kentucky says a murder suspect they’re searching for could be in the Indianapolis area.

In a Facebook post, police said the suspect, Edwin Lee Bland Jr., is wanted for murder in connection with a case in Indiana. He was spotted Monday at a Wendy’s in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

An update on the post says the suspect may be back in Indiana, in the Indianapolis area.

Bland is described as 5’11”, 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Williamsburg police ask anyone with information to call 606-549-6017. You can submit information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).