Marion County Coroner’s Office works to identify two unclaimed bodies

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office is handling more death investigations than ever before. They are experiencing a 30% rise in cases, which means an average of 7 or 8 each day is added to their workload.

“We’re hoping this is a one off where we’re seeing this spike in death investigations over all but maybe next year it will taper off,” Chief Deputy Coroner Alfie McGinty said. “But over the years, I can say over the past several years, we’ve seen a steady increase in death investigations.”

The office is also working to reconnect families with unclaimed people. They hope to find someone who knows Warren Barbour, an 89-year-old man, whose last known residence is 5416 E. 10th St. in Indianapolis.

McGinty said they also need to find the family of Marvin Johnson, a 78-year-old man whose last known residence is 1100 W. 30th St, Indianapolis. McGinty reports both men died of natural causes. Anyone with information to help find family members, please contact the Marion County Coroner’s Office at (317)327-4744.

“A lot of times we’re able to find families, or people that know the decedents usually come forward and say, ‘I know this person from many years ago and let me see if I can help you find the family,’” McGinty said.

For unclaimed people, the coroner’s office works for months to search records, take fingerprints and collect DNA. If they cannot find family members, the deceased will be cremated unless the person is a veteran. If so, they will receive a proper burial.

McGinty reports each death investigation costs between $1,600 and $2,200.

“We don’t get to pick and choose what we spend our money on,” McGinty explained. “It’s death investigation, it’s staffing. It’s answers that people want and when we get behind and there is a backlog, I mean those are problems that we deal with families every single day.”

The coroner’s office is working with a staff of 25 when McGinty said the National Association of Medical Examiners insists an agency handling this amount of death investigations and this amount of autopsies should have a team of around 40 people.

“As you can imagine, the more cases and more death investigations our staff has, the further behind we get,” McGinty explained. “So, we have a backlog. We’ve had exhaustion, we’ve had a couple people out sick with COVID.”

McGinty cited the National Association of Medical Examiners and stated on average, a case should be closed every 12 weeks. That means they have finished the full autopsy report, findings and a death certificate.

“Right now, we’re out about 16 to 18 weeks,” McGinty said. “What happens is, that impacts a family. A family needs a death certificate, a family needs closure.”

The coroner’s office is overwhelmed but pressing on, in light of trauma being a constant part of their daily work.

“We’re going to very traumatic death investigations every day,” McGinty said. “We’re dealing with families who are traumatized because this is the worst day of their life.”

McGinty said she is working on a way to help her staff carry the emotional burden of their jobs, while also acknowledging how grateful the team is to do this work.

“Working with the families and helping them understand what is going on, that’s a big positive for us,” McGinty said. “So, when a family says thank you for helping me get through that day or that moment, that’s rewarding for us.”

McGinty also confirmed their algorithm and data shows as of August 12, if nothing changes with the city’s homicide rate, 231 people are projected to be killed in Indy this year. To get this projection, McGinty said they look at current homicides and where we were compared to 2019.

“We just go on what the trend is,” McGinty said. “We would have to see a significant decrease every single day, in every month, not to reach that point. But that is what our job is is to identify trends.”