MCSO: Man arrested after making bomb threat against Madison County Government Center

ANDERSON, Ind. — A man was arrested for making a bomb threat against the Madison County Government Center on Wednesday, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities say an employee at the temperature checking station reported that a male — later identified as Dylan L. Jones — was leaving the building when he said something to the likes of, “Be careful in there. There is a bomb.”

Detectives began an investigation, and security reviewed Madison County Government Center camera footage of Jones going to his probation appointment and leaving, which did not show him leave anything in the building.

Later that day, investigators met with Jones, who admitted to to making a statement about a bomb, according to authorities. Jones claimed there was no actual threat towards the building or staff.

The sheriff’s department says Jones was taken to the Madison County Detention Center with a request for charges of felony false informing and misdemeanor intimidation.