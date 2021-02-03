MCSO seeks help finding fugitive wanted in jail drug trafficking scheme

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding 56-year-old Debra Pennington, who investigators believe produced synthetic narcotics to be trafficked into the Marion County Jail.

Pennington is wanted on charges of dealing in a controlled substance, trafficking with inmate and possession of paraphernalia.

MCSO says investigators believe she produced synthetic narcotics to be trafficked into the privately contracted Marion County Jail 2 via a paper notebook and candy.

According to the sheriff’s office, Pennington had left upon serving a search warrant at her home and has not been seen since. But MCSO investigators have reason to believe she is still in Indianapolis and trying to leave the area this evening.

Authorities say two other individuals have been charged in connection to the jail trafficking scheme:

39-year-old Eric Settles, who was allegedly the intended recipient of the synthetic drugs and an inmate of Jail 2, has been charged with conspiracy to deal in a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

32-year-old Travis Armes, who was a food service contract employee assigned to Jail 2, has been charged with dealing in a controlled substance and trafficking with an inmate.

In a release, MCSO says new protocols were announced last week to prevent the trafficking of dangerous drugs — including the synthetic drugs involved in this trafficking scheme — into the Marion County Jail via “legal mail.”

Anyone with knowledge of jail trafficking schemes or Debra Pennington’s whereabouts should contact the criminal division at 317-327-3706 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).