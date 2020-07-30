Milwaukee man sentenced to 32 years in crime spree that included kidnapping of Indianapolis teacher

INDIANAPOLIS– A Milwaukee man was sentenced to serve more than 32 years in federal prison following a crime spree that included the kidnapping of an Indianapolis teacher.

In February, a jury found 21-year-old Christian Lovies guilty of kidnapping, carjacking and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a violent crime.

Federal authorities say Lovies and three other associates stole a vehicle containing a toddler in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. A short time later, the child was found uninjured.

Lovies and his associates then stole another car and fled the state. Their vehicle broke down in Indianapolis, where officials say they approached an Indianapolis teacher who was getting gas on the city’s northwest side.

Lovies pointed a gun at the teacher, demanded her keys and forced her into the backseat of her vehicle.

Authorities say she was held captive for about three hours while the vehicle headed toward Cincinnati, Ohio.

The U.S. Department of Justice says they considered killing her, but ultimately decided to release her and let her take her vehicle. She drove to a nearby YMCA, where staff helped her call police.

“I hope the sentence Lovies received will bring some peace and comfort to the brave victim in this case.” said United States Attorney Josh J. Minkler. “The fear that Lovies and his violent crime partners imposed on this innocent victim and others is unimaginable. No doubt, Milwaukee, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati are much safer with Lovies and his co-defendants off the street.”

Lovies and the other associates allegedly carjacked two other women in the Cincinnati area. Charges in those cases are pending, and Lovies has already been sentenced for the crimes in the Milwaukee area.

Two of Lovies co-defendants have been sentenced to federal prison and/or have pending charges in Milwaukee for their crime spree. Jaleel Schultz received 18 years for his participation in this case and pled guilty to state charges in Milwaukee related to the car theft with the child inside. He also has pending charges for a drive by shooting that occurred in Milwaukee. Armone Hudson received 10 years for his role in this offense. The fourth individual involved in this offense was a juvenile and that case remains under seal.

Lovies will also serve five years of supervised release following his release from federal prison. A booking photo for Lovies was not provided.