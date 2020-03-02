Mooresville police search for suspect who led them on chase after rummaging through vehicles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORESVILLE, Ind. -- Police in Mooresville are looking for the person who led them on a chase Sunday night following vehicle thefts near Newby Memorial Elementary School.

Officer Brock Chipman said the department received at least five reports of someone rummaging through vehicles.

At some point, a person led police on a chase from around N. Monroe Street to Honey Creek Drive in Camby.

Chipman said the driver ditched the car and ran away. Officers found lots of stolen items in the vehicle, which they brought back to the department.

Police add the vehicles rummaged through were unlocked at the time.

Police say have people they are questioning, but they ask the public to call them with any additional information.