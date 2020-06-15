Mother of man shot, killed near Arsenal Park seeks answers

INDIANAPOLIS – A deadly shooting on Indy’s north side over the weekend left one man dead and another in the hospital.

Police say two people were found shot on Friday near Arsenal Park, just a few blocks east of 46th and College.

The reason for the deadly shooting remains a mystery, but the mother of the 20-year-old man killed in the incident says she learned about her son’s death via text message when people began to offer her condolences before she even knew about the shooting.

“I started getting a couple text messages people saying, ‘I’m sorry for your loss with Chandler being shot and killed,’” said Melissa Jude.

It didn’t take long for Melissa Jude to realize those messages were real and her oldest son, Chandler Bussey, had been shot to death.

“This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do in my life,” said Jude. “It’s hard because I know I’ll never see him again.”

Chandler’s friend was wounded in the shooting and remains in the hospital fighting to survive, while Melissa is left to plan her son’s funeral just three weeks shy of his 21st birthday.

“I don’t have any enemies, but even if I did I wouldn’t wish this on them because I’m broken into a million pieces and this is what’s happening to so many families out here,” said Jude.

So far police have not provided a motive for the shooting, leaving Melissa with lots of questions for whoever killed her son.

“Why? Why did you take my son from me? Did you think about it before you pulled that trigger?” asked Jude.

Chandler’s death was one of three homicides this weekend, along with a series of other nonfatal shootings that’s left numerous families fed up with the daily violence.

“This is too much. We are at almost a hundred homicides in June,” said Jude. “I want to stand up and help make a difference. There’s too many kids out here dying. We need to start hitting these streets and preach love and life to these kids. Have them hold their peers accountable.”

So far police have not released any suspect information in the case. Anyone with information is still asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Tips are considered anonymous and could be worth a reward up to $1,000.