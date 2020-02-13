Mother searches for answers after son is killed in same apartment complex as quadruple murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- An Indianapolis family is grieving after a deadly shooting on Indy’s northeast side killed a father of four.

The murder took place in the 10000 block of Ellis drive, in the same apartment complex where four people were killed last week.

Although the crimes happened in the same apartment complex, police do not think the shooting Wednesday night is connected to the recent quadruple homicide.

Officers were called to the Carriage House East apartments and claim a disturbance led to the deadly shooting, although detectives wouldn’t get more specific.

“I’m trying so hard to be strong, but they took my baby away from me. They took my oldest and only son,” said Leslie Brown.

Leslie’s son Larez Brown died after being shot in the shoulder and hip. The 27-year-old man leaves behind four young children.

“They no longer have a father. I no longer have a son. My life has changed forever,” said Brown.

Surrounded by her family, Leslie admits she doesn’t know why her son got shot, but whatever the motive it won’t ease her grief.

“It hurts so bad. I wouldn’t want anyone to endure this kind of pain,” said Brown.

From the scene of the shooting Wednesday night, it’s a short three minute walk and only a couple hundred yards to the apartment where four people were killed last week.

Community leaders believe the apartment complex bears some responsibility to stop the violence.

“It is the responsibility of management in my opinion to make sure there is security there,” said Rev. Charles Harrison with Indy Ten Point Coalition. “We cannot have five people killed in an apartment complex and think IMPD and community groups should have the responsibility of providing security.”

More than a week later, the murders of Jalen Roberts, Marcel Wills, Braxton Ford and Kimari Hunt all remain unsolved.

Still, Leslie prays her son’s murder leads to a quick arrest.

“My son was killed for nothing and someone knows something,” said Brown.

So far no arrests have been made in any of the five homicides. Anyone with information on the cases is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477. Your tip may be worth a reward of up to $1,000 if it leads to a felony arrest.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video