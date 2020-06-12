Mother seeks justice for her 20-year-old son whose homicide remains unsolved after 4 months

INDIANAPOLIS– An Indianapolis mom is searching for justice after someone shot and killed her 20-year-old son.

The deadly shooting took place four months ago just south of the state fairgrounds on Indy’s near north side.

The murder is one of nine unsolved homicides this year involving victims up to 20 years old.

Notes that read, “I love you” and, “I miss you” were written by a grieving mother and hang on a utility pole.

“I just miss him. I miss him so much. I’m very broken right now,” said the victim’s mother, Lisa Smitherman.

In mid-February, police were called to Hemlock Avenue after Lisa’s son Chad Smitherman was shot. Smitherman sought help at a nearby gas station, but it was too late to save his life.

“There’s a hole in my soul that can’t be replaced. There’s nothing as painful as losing a child,” said Lisa.

After the shooting, Lisa claims one of the suspects texted her son and all but confessed to the crime. She also says police have recovered the weapon used to kill her son.

That’s why she wonders why the killer is still on the street.

“It’s an open-and-closed case. You can take it to trial. Why are you sitting on it? I need answers. I needs action. I need something done,” said Lisa.

Smitherman’s death is one of 92 homicides this year in less than six months. Nineteen of those killings have involved victims 20 and under and nearly half of those remain unsolved.

“It saddens me how our youth are today. They’re taking one another’s lives at the drop of a dime,” said Lisa. “I need justice to be served. I know that’s not going to bring my son back, but it’s something I do need.”

The family says police have presented the case to the prosecutor, but again so far no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can still contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).