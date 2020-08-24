Muncie police: 2 arrested after shooting that left bystander with serious injuries

MUNCIE — Two men were arrested following a shooting in Muncie early Sunday morning that left a bystander with serious injuries.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the Village Pantry at 1524 West University Avenue in response to the shooting.

Police say the victim — a 21-year-old Muncie man — was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition in the ICU after suffering a broken rib, a chipped vertebrae, a bruised lung and a broken femur from the gunshots.

Village Pantry video footage shows 20-year-old Thajae Deloney, of Richmond, and 18-year-old Trevon Embry, of Muncie, fire shots at a red Chevrolet Camaro as it was leaving the gas station, according to the Muncie Police Department. During their interviews, MPD says both men admitted to firing at the Camaro. The Camaro left the gas station in the direction of the victim, who was stuck by the bullets, according to police.

Deloney and Embry are facing felony charges of aggravated battery: substantial risk of death and criminal recklessness: shooting firearm into inhabited.