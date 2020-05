MUNCIE, Ind. – Muncie police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another wounded.

According to the Muncie Police Department, officers responded to reports of shots fired around 4:45 a.m. at a home in the 400 block of West Howard Street.

Officers found a man dead inside the home. A woman was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. The extent of her injuries was unknown.

Police were conducting interviews and said a person was in custody.