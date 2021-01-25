Neighbors react to ‘mass murder’ on Adams Street; 6 dead including an unborn child, juvenile critical

UPDATE: IMPD arrested a juvenile suspect Monday in connection with the six shooting deaths in the 3500 block of Adams Street on Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS — On Sunday, investigators remained on the scene of the city’s largest ‘mass casualty’ shooting in a decade for more than 10 hours. Once the scene cleared in the 3500 block of Adams Street, family and friends showed up with more questions than answers.

Just after 8 p.m., the Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the victims, after next of kin was notified.

The victims have been identified as: 42-year-old Kezzie Childs, 42-year-old Raymond Childs, 18-year-old Elijah Childs, 13-year-old Rita Childs, 19-year-old Kiara Hawkins, and Baby Boy Hawkins, the unborn child of Kiara Hawkins.

“This morning, I heard four shots fired. I peeped out, didn’t see anything,” said neighbor Rivon Allen- Bailey.

But the neighbor in the home directly across from the scene says she didn’t hear anything either.

“Well, they knocked on my door at 5, the police. Asked did I hear anything, I said no,” said neighbor Vicki Pinkston.

At that point, Pinkston was informed of a shooting at her neighbor’s house but didn’t know else further.

“I just immediately got me some clothes on. I’m still the same way, pajamas on and everything,” said Pinkston.

She broke down in tears once she learned, just six feet away from her doorstep, a total of six were killed including an unborn child. Still processing the tragedy, she immediately began to realize she never knew their names, only their kind hearts and friendly waves.

“They are so sweet. The ‘lil’ boy so sweet. Oh lord, they say ‘Hi, Miss, Vicki’ all the time…Now I gotta look over there and not hear they say ‘Hi Miss Vicki, how’s your day going,’” said Pinkston.

District 9 City Councilman William Oliver lives two minutes from where this incident took place. He says this is a loving community and this was a disgraceful act.

“If it was one person or five, I’m totally angry, hurt, and embarrassed,” said Oliver.

The community has a message to whoever took a total of six lives including one that never saw the light of day.

“The act of murder, mass murder. The shame they brought to the household, to our community is an ultimate disgrace,” said Oliver.

It’s personal for Pinkston because she knew this family. She along with many others wonder how someone could commit a crime like this.

“How you feel? How you feeling? How are you feeling about this? It could’ve been yours; it could’ve been somebody in your family,” said Pinkston.

The remaining family members spent the day trying to console one another at the scene. Meanwhile strangers passed by to offer prayers and condolences.

“My heart goes out to them and my prayers and best wishes and comfort to the family,” said Oliver.

No arrests have been made. If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at 262-TIPS.