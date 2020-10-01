Operation Legend to continue in Indianapolis amid high homicide rate

INDIANAPOLIS– Operation Legend, a coordinated law enforcement initiative in which federal law enforcement agencies work in conjunction with state and local law enforcement officials to fight violent crime, will continue in Indianapolis past its original 45 days.

The federal initiative kicked off on Aug. 14 and as a result, dozens of people are facing federal charges.

The news comes as the number of homicides for 2020 have already matched the amount recorded in total for 2019.

How long it will continue depends on how long the additional Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Homeland Security agents can stay in Indianapolis, according to U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler. He also noted his office can’t focus all of its resources on Marion County forever.

During Operation Legend, 57 people have been charged in 48 cases. During the operation, 176 firearms have been seized, along with $1,471,000 in alleged drug money.

Minkler said U.S. Marshals arrested 61 fugitives in Indianapolis, in addition to the 57 people formally charged. Ten of those fugitives were wanted in homicide cases.

Homicides decreased by 35% and murders decreased by 25% during operation legend, according to Minkler.