KOKOMO, Ind. — A person was taken to the hospital Monday after an officer-involved shooting in Kokomo, according to the Kokomo Police Department.

The incident happened around 6:45 p.m.

KPD is conducting an officer-involved shooting investigation behind the Goodwill located at 2258 East Markland Avenue.

No officers were injured, according to Kokomo police.

It is currently unclear what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.