Person in critical condition after hit-and-run crash on Indy’s near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash Sunday morning on the near southeast side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 7:45 a.m., police were called to the 2600 block of East Raymond Street in response to a report of a male down in the snow.

Officers arrived to find a person in critical condition.

IMPD says they do not currently have a description of the vehicle that fled the scene.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

This story will be updated once more information is available.