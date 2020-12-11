IMPD investigating after person shot, killed on city’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police said one person was killed in a shooting Friday afternoon on the city’s northeast side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) were sent to the 6200 block of Newberry Rd. just after 1:45 p.m. on a report of a person shot

IMPD said officers found a victim who had sustained a gunshot wound upon arrival.

The victim was taken by emergency teams to an area hospital. Police said despite the best medical treatment and life-saving efforts, the person was pronounced deceased.

Homicide detectives have begun an investigation along with the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the decedent once proper next-of-kin notification has been made.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475, Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or visit CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip.