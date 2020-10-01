Woman dies in west side shooting, police say

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) said a woman died after being shot twice in the head on the city’s west side.

IMPD officers responded to the 2900 block of South Taft just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday where they found the woman had been shot.

She was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, where she later died shortly after arriving. The woman was in her 50s, police said.

Investigators said the woman didn’t live in the neighborhood. They’re working to find out why she was in the area.

Police didn’t have information about a possible suspect.