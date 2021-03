A look at the damage after a semi driver was shot on the east side.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD responded to a person shot in the 7000 block of E. Washington Street Tuesday.

Police were called to the scene just after 6:30 a.m. They say a male semi truck driver told officers he had been shot by an unknown person who was described as “upset.”

It is unknown where exactly the man was shot but he parked in the lot next to the Blueberry Hill Pancake House as he waited for help.

IMPD responds to semi driver found shot near Blueberry Hill Pancake House.

The man was taken to the hospital and was last described as “stable.”