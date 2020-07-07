IMPD seeks help identifying person of interest in northeast side shooting

(Photo Provided By IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a person detectives believe may be linked to a shooting on Indianapolis’ northeast side.

Police say around 4:45 p.m. on July 7, a man was injured in a shooting in the 5900 block of E. 46th Street, west of N. Arlington Avenue.

Surveillance video captured the person of interest.

IMPD says after speaking to witnesses, detectives believe the person of interest may have left the scene in a dark colored Mitsubishi SUV.

Anyone with information about this vehicle or incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).