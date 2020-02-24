Peru woman accused of beating her 10-month-old baby

PERU, Ind. – A Peru woman is facing charges after she allegedly beat her 10-month-old baby.

Police say they did a welfare check on the child on February 21 after they received info about a video showing a woman beating a child.

Officers found the baby and the mother, 21-year-old Hanna Winch. They determined the baby was not injured, and the infant was placed in the care of family members while they conducted their investigation.

The video began circulating on social media over the weekend, resulting in numerous reports to the Peru Police Department and the Indiana Department of Child Services.

As a result of the investigation, Winch was arrested on February 22, and she was transported to the Miami County Jail. She faces charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, and intimidation, a Level 6 felony.