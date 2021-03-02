Photos released of suspect in gas station robbery on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS– Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana released photos Tuesday of a man suspected of robbing someone at a gas station on the northeast side.

The incident happened on Feb. 15 at the Marathon gas station at 10005 E. 42nd Street. Crime stoppers says the suspect waited at the register of the gas station while the victim was at the ATM.

After the victim got cash from the machine. the suspect allegedly took the victim’s cash at gunpoint.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and could result in a cash reward.