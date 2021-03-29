Police: 19-year-old fired BB gun at car on I-65 in Boone County, shattered driver’s side window

LEBANON, Ind. – Indiana State Police arrested an Indianapolis man accused of firing a BB gun at a car on I-65, shattering the vehicle’s window with a family inside.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. ISP said a driver flagged down a state trooper whose car was sitting at a construction zone on I-65 near Lebanon.

The driver said someone had shot at his vehicle; the victim provided a vehicle description, and the trooper caught up with the car about three miles away on I-65 southbound.

Police identified the driver as 19-year-old Joshua Chabal of Indianapolis and arrested him on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and reckless driving.

Investigators believe Chabal fired a BB gun from his moving vehicle at another car, shattering the driver’s side window. Two adults and two children were in the victim’s car, police said, but no one was hurt.

Chabal was taken to the Boone County Jail. The Boone County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision.