Police: 3 suspects kick down door, shoot man, dog in southwest side home invasion

INDIANAPOLIS – A break-in on the southwest side led to a shooting that left a man in serious condition.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. Monday in the 7200 block of Cordova Drive.

Police said three men kicked in the victim’s door and charged in, guns drawn. They then shot the homeowner and his dog.

“We had three men who were armed with firearms force entry into a residence on Cordova Drive,” said Capt. Robert Troutt. “As they entered through the door, they immediately encountered the family dog which they shot and then turned the firearm onto the resident.”

The man was taken to an area hospital in serious but stable condition, police said. His dog was killed.

Police weren’t sure if the break-in was random or targeted. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).