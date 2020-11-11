Police apprehend suspect after large manhunt in Boone, Clinton counties

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a manhunt in northern Boone County Wednesday morning that resulted in an apprehension.

According to Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen, Thorntown police initiated a traffic stop in response to aggressive driving on I-65 early Wednesday morning. The driver wouldn’t pull over and went into Clinton County, where the vehicle crashed. The man then ran away, prompting a large search.

A farmer confronted the man—later identified as Kameron Butler—around 6 a.m.; Butler asked for a ride. The farmer declined and noticed Butler had a gun holstered on his left hip.

The farmer followed Butler, who was on foot, and police picked up the trail on 950 North. Police lost Butler around the interstate, Nielsen said. They saw him again, and continued to see him several more times, without catching him.

Law enforcement agencies set up a perimeter, with drones and K9s being used in the search. Police found Butler hiding under a bridge near the rest stop at Thorntown and took him into custody around 9:30 a.m., Nielsen said. He didn’t have a weapon when police found him.

The rest stop had been cleared earlier as a precaution.

Nielsen said the vehicle Butler was driving had been stolen; the plates traced back to a woman who’d been murdered in Louisville Monday night. The woman’s ID was in the car, Nielsen said.

Nielsen said his office had contacted Louisville police and described the man as a “person of interest” in the homicide.

For a time, I-65 was blocked near the Boone and Clinton county line as a result of the crash and police activity in the area. In a tweet earlier Wednesday morning, the Boone County Sheriff’s Department had asked residents who spotted anything suspicious to call 911.

Multiple agencies responded, including the Boone County Special Response Team, Zionsville Fire Department, Boone County EMS, Whitestown Police Department, Lebanon Police Department and Indiana State Police.