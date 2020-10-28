Police arrest 2 in connection with murder of Anderson woman

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police arrested two people Wednesday in connection to the murder of an Anderson woman who was killed Sunday.

Joshua Treadwell, 30, was arrested on a murder charge.

Brooklyn Parnell, 22, was arrested on charges of assisting a criminal, obstruction of justice, possession of a handgun without a license and pointing a firearm.

Anderson police said they were called to the 1400 block of Forkner St. on October 25 at 8:27 p.m. and found Arneshia Fuller suffering from gunshot wounds. The 28-year-old victim died at the hospital.

Earlier in the week, Fuller’s family lit candles and hung balloons to honor her life.

“She was a loving person. Her life got taken away over I don’t know what, but she was awesome,” said her cousin, Djuana King.

Anyone with additional information can call APD’s Criminal Investigation Division at 765-648-6730 or Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.