Police arrest 2 people in connection with deadly beating in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. – Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Kokomo.

Just after midnight on July 4, Anthony D. Hardimon, 50, was found severely beaten on North Jay Street. He was rushed to an area hospital but died from his injuries.

The coroner’s office ruled his death a homicide and said he died from blunt force trauma and asphyxia by strangulation.

Anthony Hardimon

After conducting interviews and reviewing the evidence, the Kokomo Police Department obtained arrest warrants for 51-year-old Darrin K. Thomas and 52-year-old Sabrina R. Nix.

Preliminary charges against Thomas include voluntary manslaughter and aggravated battery. He was already in the Howard County Criminal Justice Center on an unrelated matter. He has a bond of $1,000,000.

Police located Nix at her home and arrested her on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery. She’s being held on a $750,000 bond.

The case remains under investigation.