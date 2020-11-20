Police arrest 2 people in connection with deadly shooting of ISU student from Indianapolis

David Farrell (left) and Wesley Meadows (right)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Two men face charges in connection with the deadly shooting of an Indiana State freshman from Indianapolis.

On Wednesday, Terre Haute police arrested David Farrell and Wesley Meadows on charges of criminal recklessness.

Police said 18-year-old Valentina Delva was attending a house party at 321 South 6th Street before she was shot on Sept. 18.

Officers arrested five people on the night of the shooting on unrelated charges.

Terre Haute police said the investigation remains active.