Police arrest 2 suspects on murder charges in January shooting death of 15-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested two suspects in connection with the January fatal shooting of a 15-year-old.

The shooting was reported on Jan. 4 around 12:15 a.m. Officers responded to the 3100 block of Priscilla Avenue, where they found 15-year-old Peter Lambermont dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

On May 12, the IMPD Violent Crimes Unit located and arrested 19-year-old Jakeb Wells on an outstanding murder warrant.

The next day, on May 13, detectives located and arrested 17-year-old Treshawn Davidson on a murder warrant. He has been charged as an adult.

Both suspects are in the Marion County Jail.