Police arrest 6 additional people in connection with deadly December shooting in Kokomo

Marquis Darrionta Herron, Dion Creed Smith, and Alexis James; Bottom row, left to right: Kevonte Tyler, Amari Deaarion Anderson, and Kyron Ardion McKnight

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo have arrested several more people in connection with the shooting death of a man in December.

Eighteen-year-old Terrence Ben of Chicago was previously taken into federal custody on a murder charge in the killing of 42-year-old Sharman M. Pearson II.

Pearson was shot several times in the 800 block of Broadway Street just after midnight on Dec. 23. He was taken to an area hospital and died in the emergency room.

Two months later, on Feb. 23, police said their investigation led to the arrests of six more people in connection with Pearson’s murder:

Kevonte Tyler, 22, conspiracy to commit murder and obstruction of justice

Amari Deaarion Anderson, 20, conspiracy to commit murder and obstruction of justice.

Marquis Darrionta Herron, 19, conspiracy to commit murder

Dion Creed Smith, 18, conspiracy to commit murder

Kyron Ardion McKnight, 18, conspiracy to commit murder

Alexis James, 19, obstruction of justice

Police said all six suspects were taken into custody Tuesday with help from the Howard County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Brent Wines at (765) 456-7342 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017. Anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers can be submitted by calling 1-800-262-TIPS.