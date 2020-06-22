Police arrest 7 people, seize drugs and counterfeit cash from Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Police made seven arrests as part of an ongoing investigation into drugs in Columbus.

According to the Joint Narcotics Team, detectives and officers executed a search warrant just after midnight Friday at 91 Reo St. The operation included SWAT personnel from the Columbus Police Department and Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.

Police located several people inside the home, including a 5-year-old child. They ended up arrested seven people on charges ranging from possession of methamphetamine to possession of fentanyl and maintaining a common nuisance.

A search of the home turned up prescription drugs, methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and counterfeit money.

Police arrested the following individuals:

Reggie K. Booker, 48, of Columbus: Maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II substance, possession of a Schedule IV substance, possession of a Schedule V substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

Danielle Allen, 30, of Elizabethtown: Maintaining a common nuisance, possession of counterfeit currency, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule III substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl

Stefan T. Hartford, 30, Shelbyville: Maintaining a common nuisance, possession of counterfeit currency, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule III substance, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl

Jennifer A. Nichols, 46, of Columbus: Maintaining a common nuisance

Janeta M. Kimball, 59, of Columbus: Forgery, outstanding arrest warrant

Dale A. Harris, 56, of Columbus: Visiting a common nuisance

Keith Stevenson Jr., 49, of Columbus: Visiting a common nuisance

Police said the investigation was ongoing and that more charges were possible.