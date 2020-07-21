Police arrest father accused of murdering 10-year-old son as search continues for boy’s remains

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested a father in connection with the disappearance and presumed death of his 10-year-old son.

The case led to a large search Monday on the west side.

According to IMPD, officers were dispatched on July 19 around 11:45 a.m. for a welfare check of a child at 6007 West Lake South Drive. A caller told police that he had received a call from 37-year-old Anthony Dibiah in which Dibiah said he’d killed his son, 10-year-old Nakota Kelly.

When officers went to the location, they didn’t find Dibiah or the boy. They did, however, find a crime scene.

Around 4 p.m. on Sunday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol located Dibian and his vehicle, a white Jeep Patriot, near Highway 38. IMPD detectives went to Missouri to investigate.

Detectives have information and evidence leading them to believe 10-year-old Nakota is dead. The search conducted Monday was an attempt to find his remains, an effort that IMPD says is ongoing.

Dibiah was arrested Monday and has been charged with murder.

IMPD is asking anyone with information or who may have seen Anthony Dibiah since July 19th, 2020, to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 (TIPS).