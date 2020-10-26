Police arrest Kokomo man on murder charge after girlfriend found dead

KOKOMO, Ind. – A Kokomo man was arrested on a murder charge after his girlfriend was found dead over the weekend.

On Sunday, officers were called to an alley in the 1200 block of West Taylor Street, where they found 40-year-old Elizabeth Rodriguez unresponsive.

Police later arrested her boyfriend, 28-year-old James M. Charles, who faces a preliminary murder charge.

Rodriguez’s autopsy is scheduled for Monday. Police are asking anyone with a home surveillance system to check for any video that may help with the investigation.

Anyone with information should call Sgt. Rich Benzinger at 765-456-7324 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also call in an anonymous tip to Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS (8477).

The case was one of several police investigated this weekend in Kokomo.