Police arrest man after brief chase ends in crash on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS – A police chase ended in a crash on the northeast side early Wednesday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the pursuit started around 1:15 a.m. at the 38th Street entrance of Spanish Oak Apartments.

Officers saw a black Ford going between 80 and 90 mph that almost hit police cars. The chase lasted about a block and a half, ending when the vehicle crashed into the sign for a housing addition.

A man and woman were inside the car; both were cleared by medics at the scene after suffering some bumps and bruises.

The man was arrested. Police said he was wanted on a felony warrant and had a stolen firearm in the vehicle.