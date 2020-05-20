Police arrest Tipton man in connection with hit-and-run crash that killed 70-year-old Cicero woman

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Hamilton County made an arrest in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 70-year-old Cicero woman Tuesday.

Alice Chamblin was found lying on the side of the road near 226th Street and Anthony Road. Police responded to the scene around 4:20 p.m. While bystanders administered first aid and CPR, Chamblin died at the scene.

She had been walking with a family member just before a pickup truck hit her. The family member and another witness were able to provide a description of the truck, which had crossed the northbound lane, veered into the southbound lane and struck Chamblin.

The driver didn’t stop at the scene.

Using witness accounts and evidence collected at the scene, investigators with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office determined the truck was a silver or gray 1997-2003 Ford F-150 with a tinted rear window.

Investigators said tips flooded the sheriff’s office thanks to coverage of the crash on social media, local news outlets and communities. The tips led them to Tipton, where someone reported seeing a Ford F-150 matching the description of the vehicle police were looking for.

Investigators traveled to Tipton, located the truck and determined the damage to the vehicle was consistent with the crash that killed Chamblin.

Police impounded the truck, matched evidence to the scene and arrested Daniel L. Sullivan on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash causing death. Sullivan was taken to the Hamilton County Jail.

Chamblin was a bus driver for 14 years at Westfield Washington Schools. She drove for Monon Trail Elementary School and Westfield High School.

Monon Trail Elementary School’s principal Dana Dietz sent a letter to parents explaining Chamblin’s death. It reads:

Dear Monon Trail Friends and Families, I’m heartbroken to share that yesterday we lost a member of the Monon Trail family. Miss Alice (Chamblin) was killed in rural Hamilton County while out walking. Miss Alice drove Bus 73 and loved our students deeply. Her generous heart, warm nature and caring manner made her beloved by Monon Trail students. For many students who rode her bus, she may have been the only bus driver they have ever known. It wasn’t just our students who adored Miss Alice; she was also deeply connected with Monon teachers and staff. Details are still unclear, but we were given permission to share this news with you. We will work to develop an appropriate recognition of Miss Alice at a later time. Please join me in sending wishes of strength and peace to her friends and family. Dana Dietz Principal

Monon Trail Elementary School

Chamblin’s family has asked for their privacy at this time. Her friends said she was an amazing person and would do anything for anybody.