Police chase ends in crash on west side; 1 suspect still on the run

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a suspect after a car chase ended in a crash overnight.

The incident started shortly after midnight on Indy’s west side.

According to IMPD, two cars were reported chasing each other near High School Road and 34th Street.

An officer nearby heard gun shots and began a pursuit. That officer followed one of the cars, which ended up crashing into a telephone pole. The other car involved kept going.

Police say at least one person was taken into custody. Another ran off and is still at large.

No one was shot, but police say there are injuries from the crash.