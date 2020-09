INDIANAPOLIS – A man was shot in the leg overnight near the USS Indianapolis Memorial on the Canal Walk.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police said the call came in around 12:30 a.m. near Senate Avenue and Walnut Street.

Police believe a disagreement between several groups of people led to the gunfire. The shooter ran north on Senate after it happened.

Police said the 35-year-old victim suffered a gunshot to the leg and was taken to an area hospital. He is expected to recover.