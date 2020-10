AVON, Ind. – Police in Avon are investigating an early morning shooting.

According to the Avon Police Department, officers were called to 51 Avon Village Dr. around 2:30 a.m.

Police found a person shot in the parking lot of a strip mall. Investigators didn’t provide the person’s age or gender.

The strip mall is located next to a mobile home park. Evidence markers were visible in the parking lot.

The shooting remains under investigation.