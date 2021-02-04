Police in Shelby County looking for reckless homicide suspect

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Shelby County are looking for a man in connection to a fatal crash that happened in October of 2020.

Investigators say Robert Antonio Lesure, II caused a fatal head-on crash on October 30 after he was seen driving the wrong way on the interstate.

Lesure is wanted for reckless homicide and operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death.

Anyone with information on Lesure’s whereabouts should contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at either 317-262-8477 or 800-222-8477.

You can also go to CrimeTips.org or P3Tips.com to leave a tip online.