Police investigating after person critically injured in shooting on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting on Indy’s northwest side that left one person in critical condition Thursday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened in the 4800 block of Oakwood Trail around 9:40 p.m. When officers arrived, they found 1 person suffering from gunshots consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing situation. We will provide additional details as they become available.