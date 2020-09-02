Police investigating string of catalytic converter thefts in Danville

DANVILLE, Ind.- Police in Danville are investigating a recent spree of catalytic converter thefts. Thieves hit a local church and several construction sites over the past month.

“It’s just an annoyance to us and of course it’s an expense and this is God’s people,” said Roger Stroup, pastor at Calvary Chapel of Danville.

The Calvary Chapel of Danville uses a bus for its youth ministry program. A couple weeks ago, as kids were loading up to head out on a canoe trip, they quickly realized the bus wasn’t going anywhere.

“It sounded like a NASCAR and we realized something happened,” said Stroup.

Someone cut out the catalytic converter. Pastor Roger Stroup says his church had only had the bus for about 6 months before they were hit with the unnecessary repair bill.

“That’s a waste of money and we like to be good stewards of that money we receive but come on you’re not getting hardly anything out of this, get a job,” said Stroup.

Danville Police know this church wasn’t the only place these thieves hit. Detectives obtained surveillance video from a welding business that that had the catalytic converters cut off a few of its work trucks.

“These guys know what they’re doing. This isn’t just something they decided to do that night. They do this on a regular basis and unfortunately in our community they’ve been doing it the last month,” said Nate Lien, detective with the Danville Police Department.

The thieves are targeting SUV’s, trucks and buses; those vehicles are easier to get under and get what they’re after. Sometimes it takes less than 10 minutes.

Detective Nate Lien thinks these suspects could be connected to several dozen catalytic converter thefts across Hendricks County.

“We’re narrowing in on them. Thankfully we have a lot of evidence. We’re hopeful the DNA, the video, and all those things will culminate, and we will get an arrest warrant soon,” said Detective Lien.

Pastor Stroup is ready for the thieves to get caught for the crime spree to stop.

“It’s just another sign of kind of disrespect for the church,” said Stroup.

Danville Police are working with surrounding law enforcement agencies to see if other catalytic converter thefts could be connected.