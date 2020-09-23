Standoff on near northeast side ends; search for man continues

INDIANAPOLIS – A domestic disturbance led to a standoff Wednesday morning that ended with no one in custody, police say.

The incident blocked 30th Street on the near northeast side.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, a woman flagged down officers around 5 a.m. near 30th and Baltimore because she was having trouble with another individual.

After talking to the woman, police went to a residence and set up a perimeter. They asked the individual inside to come out.

Officers believed the individual had barricaded himself inside. Police said the man has multiple felony warrants.

However, after entering the home, police didn’t find anyone inside. They are still actively searching for the man.

Throughout the situation, police said they didn’t believe there was a threat to the public. The area near 30th and Keystone was blocked west of the intersection.

Schools and IndyGo were notified that they would need to reroute their buses.